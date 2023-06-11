Osun: Scholar Charges MURIC To Avoid Partisan Politics

The Khalimul Muslimeena of Oyo Kingdom, Sheik Daud Tijani, popularly known as Igi-Ogun, has berated Prof. Ishaq Akintola-led Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) for its comments on the personality of the immediate-past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Tijani wondered why an organisation like MURIC, which is expected to be apolitical on issues, is taking sides and casting aspersions on personalities without taking steps to either resolve or preach peace.

Igi-Ogun spoke at the weekend in a short video obtained by our correspondent on Sunday.

Tijani cautioned Muslim organisations and religious leaders to be fair and objective and follow prescribed injunctions in the holy books before dabbling into issues, so as not to incur the wrath of Allah.

The Khadimul Musleemena of Oyo kingdom said Akintola’s recent statement on the feud between Aregbsola and President Bola Tinubu shows how partisan his organisation is on the matter, stating that in line with practice, MURIC is not even in the right position to comment on such matters.

The erudite Islamic scholar queried why MURIC did not join his and other clerics’ efforts to resolve the feud with the intervention of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, would suddenly take a position on a matter it did not make efforts to find a solution to.

He said: “Before one can be called an alfa or scholar, there are many things involved. Firstly, he must have Islamic knowledge. Secondly, he must be a good example. Thirdly, he must be courageous. Fourthly, he must be one who doesn’t eat anyhow. And lastly, he must be truthful.

“God makes it mandatory for all leaders of Islam that they must not participate in partisan politics. And before you can talk about Islam, you must not participate in partisan politics. But the viral clip we saw from Muric today shows he’s engaging in partisan politics.

“As Muslims, we must play a vital role in conflict resolution. Therefore, in the conflict between Asiwaju and Aregbesola, the TMC and MSSN all over Nigeria played a vital role in ensuring that peace reigns once again between the two because they both need our prayers.

“We met with Alhaji Muhydeen Bello to help us in resolving the issue. We went to El-Rufai, and even in Osun State, we took five steps, we met with the Ooni and the Alafin, and many people to ensure that peace reigns, and we are still working on it.

“So, for MURIC to condemn one person in the newspapers shows they are just looking for what to eat. If someone listens to what MURIC is saying, it shows he is a fanatic, and he can also be referred to as a mere journalist. Therefore, he can’t be referred to as a scholar.”

The Cleric called on all scholars and religious leaders to pray for the nation’s political leaders and not do anything that will further trample on the role of encouraging peace among all men that God bestowed on them.