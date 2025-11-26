Osun Role Model For Subnational Climate Action –Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has used the recently concluded COP30 held in Sao Paulo, Brazil to showcase Osun State as a role model for subnational integrated actions in the fight against climate change and adoption of sustainable energy practices.

The governor who was represented at the COP 30 by the Director-General and Special Envoy to the governor on Climate Change and Renewable Energy, Prof Chinwe Obuaku-Igwe, described the deliberate and focused policies and programmes of his administration in the climate sector as ground-breaking and far reaching, reaffirming the commitment of his government to pursue implementation without let or hindrance.

Presenting the climate vision of the state government under Governor Adeleke, Prof Chinwe at the well-attended Osun State side event at COP30, showcased the state’s pioneering work in subnational climate action and reinforced the state’s position as a strong leader in renewable energy, e-mobility and circular economy innovation.

At the event titled, “From Waste to Wheels and Watts: Subnational Innovation in Recycling, E-Mobility & Solar,” the governor’s representative emphasised that COP30 is a pivotal opportunity for subnational governments to shift from intentions to measurable outcomes.”