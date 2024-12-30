Osun Retirees Demand Court-Ordered N18,000 Minimum Wage

Share

Retired civil and public servants in Osun State have called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to implement a court-ordered N18,000 minimum wage for the pensioners.

The pensioners’ primary demand was the implementation of the 2009 minimum wage of 18,000, which they wanted Government to use for calculating their pensions and gratuities.

Speaking on the demand, Yemi Lawal, the Group’s leader, accused the State Government of failing to honor the Industrial Court’s ruling delivered on October 5, 2017.

Lawal stated that despite winning the case, the Osun State Government delayed action by filing an appeal in 2021, which was dismissed on February 7, 2024, emphasising that the crux of their agitation lies in recalculating the difference between the N9,000 and N18,000 minimum wages and adjusting their terminal benefits accordingly.

Lawal however warned of possible unrest if the State Government continued to disregard the Court Order as the Group also appealed to the Attorney General of the Federation and other stakeholders to intervene in ensuring that the Osun State Government comply with the Court ruling.

Share

Please follow and like us: