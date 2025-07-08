Osun Residents Sad Over Withheld LG Fund –Group Tells Tinubu

A group, Osun Leaders of Thought, has alerted President Bola Tinubu of increasing anger against his presidency and his party on the streets of Osun because of his alleged illegal withholding of local government allocations and non-recognition of duly elected local government officials.

In a statement signed by its press officer, Adekunle Adebayo, the group said anger towards the president and the APC is at all time high across towns and villages of Osun state, warning that the group may also soon withdraw its support for the president unless he acts as a matter of urgency.

“We are constrained to inform Mr President that Osun people are bitter and angry with him over his handling of the local government question.