Osun Residents Protest Over Economic Hardship

Hundreds of residents on Friday thronged the major streets of Osogbo, Osun State capital to protest against the current economic hardship ravaging the country.

The protesters, the majority of whom are youths called on the government to find a lasting solution to the problem saying the rising cost of living was unbearable.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions such as “change the unfavourable policies”, “Nigerians are suffering, we can’t cope again”, and “We are humans, stop mistreating the citizens”, among others, converged on MDS Road, Osogbo very early for the d.

Despite the large presence of police operatives near the scene of the protest, the youth kept singing songs expressing the frustration of many Nigerians occasioned by the harsh economy.

Addressing the protesters, Chairman, Osun Civil Societies Coalition, Comrade Waheed Lawal, said the protest would continue until the Federal Government finds solutions to the current economic hardship ravaging the country.

He said, “Government must ameliorate the suffering of the people. They must do whatever they need to do to make sure that the people live in better conditions.

“Nigerians deserve the best. They promised us renewed hope but what they are giving us now is renewed hardship. We reject renewed hardship in our lives, and in our economy because Nigerians deserve the best.

“What Nigerians want is a peaceful atmosphere. We don’t want insecurity in our land again. We can’t travel from Osogbo to Ibadan without panicking. You will be thinking that they will kidnap you.

“The abduction of monarchs is the order of the day in our country now. We urge the government to provide security for the lives and property of the citizens. It is their responsibility, it is a constitutional responsibility.

“Every government that fails to provide security for the lives of the citizens is no longer a government. What we are saying is simple, we are ready to face the government in this hardship and we are marathon runners.

“We have started this struggle today and if the government fails to listen to us, we will continue to mobilise our people to protest this hardship because enough is enough,” he concluded.