Osun Residents Protest Alleged Bororo’s Invasion Of Farmland

Residents of Eripa, a community in the Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State on Saturday protested the invasion of some Bororos into their farmlands.

The residents, who were mostly youths, while protesting at the palace of the community monarch, Oba Samuel Bamidele Oyediran Akinsowon II, demanded the Bororos leave the town.

According to the protesters, the Bororos have been harvesting their farm produce without their consent, adding that they beat up anybody who challenged them.

Speaking with our correspondent, the youth leader of the community, Pastor Samuel Adeponle, said the youths are ready to leave the town for the Bororos if nothing is done about it.

He said, “The Bororos are taking over our lands. They are the ones harvesting the crops our people planted.

“Last week, an indigene of the town went to his farm to harvest his yams and met some Bororos there. He asked them what they were doing on his farmland and they told him that they were harvesting his yam due to hunger.

“When he asked them to stop, they pounced on him and beat him to a pulp. Our people returning from the farm saw him where he was fighting for his life and took him to the hospital.

“This is not the first time this will be happening. The Bororos are giving us issues in our farmland and the youth have now decided they will leave the town for the elders and the Bororos if nothing is done.

“We don’t want any war in Eripe town and that is why we protested to the palace to tell the king that we don’t want these things to happen again.

“We met with the leadership of the Fulani’s in our community and they told us they don’t know this Bororos. The King has ordered that the Bororos should leave our land.”