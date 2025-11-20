Osun Residents Commend Adeleke’s Strides In Infrastructure

Residents across Osogbo and neighbouring communities have continued to commend Governor Ademola Adeleke for what they described as impressive developmental strides, especially in road construction and education.

They also disclosed that the governor’s projects were people-focused and improved socio-economic activities in the state capital.

Fielding questions from journalists during a public assessment of projects yesterday, residents across Ajegunle Market, BCJ Road, Akogun Radio Vision Road Area, and Oke-Fia Under Bridge, expressed satisfaction with the Governor’s achievements while making gentle appeals for additional support in specific areas.

At Ajegunle market, spare parts vendor Mr Yakub Saheed praised the transformation brought by the rehabilitated BCJ Road, noting that traders now enjoy smoother access to customers and suppliers.