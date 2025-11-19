Osun Residents Commend Adeleke On Infrastructural Devt, Say It’s ‘People-Focused’

Residents across Osogbo and neighbouring communities have continued to commend Governor Ademola Adeleke for what they described as impressive developmental strides, especially in road construction and education.

They also disclosed that the governor’s projects were people-focused and improved socio-economic activities in the state capital.

Fielding questions from newsmen during a public assessment of projects on Wednesday, residents across Ajegunle Market, BCJ Road, Akogun Radio Vision Road Area, and Oke-Fia Under Bridge, expressed satisfaction with the Governor’s achievements while making gentle appeals for additional support in specific areas.

At Ajegunle Market, spare parts vendor Mr Yakub Saheed praised the transformation brought by the rehabilitated BCJ Road, noting that traders now enjoy smoother access to customers and suppliers.

“We have been using the road for a year now, and it’s okay. Before, it was really bad. But now our market is improving because business activities are easier and daily sales have increased,” he said.

Similarly, household item seller Mrs Fatimah Abidoye from Ede said the Governor has surpassed public expectations.

“Our Governor is doing good; in fact, he is doing more than we expected. He is constructing roads and making people happy. Even in the area of education, he is performing well,” she stated.

She added that the road upgrade has helped keep her business environment cleaner: “Before, I used to wash everywhere daily because of dust. Things have changed now.”

Commercial motorcyclist Ademola Jamiu echoed the positive sentiments, describing Adeleke’s efforts as commendable, counselling that ongoing project supervision be strengthened.

“The Governor tried because this road was bad before. We thank God and thank the Governor,” he said.

Another resident of the area, sewing mistress, Mrs Ademola Adesewa, said the government’s work is visible across sectors, “everything about his government is fine. In education, road construction, and other areas, he is really trying.”

At Oke-Fia Under Bridge, commercial tricyclists said the improved roads have enhanced their safety, reduced operating costs, and brought unity among transport operators.

Oyegbile Sharafa, a Branch Chairman from Orolu, noted the dramatic difference.

“In the past, when we bought tyres, within six months we replaced them. Now a tyre lasts over one year and six months. Our Governor has the fear of God; he does what he says,” he said.

National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW Unit Chairman, Comrade Adebayo Isiak (Focus), also commended Adeleke’s pace of development and encouraged the government to create more spacious passenger terminals and a public convenience for operators.

A commercial motorcyclist, Mr Ademola Jamiu, said the transport business had improved greatly since the reconstruction of the road.

“The transport business here has received a massive boost because we now have a free flow of traffic.

Before, we had two or three trips, but now we are having about ten trips. However, we want our governor to ensure proper monitoring of the roads because a part of the road is falling apart,” he said.