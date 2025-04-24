Osun Rep Member Dumps PDP

Share

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State took another dimension as the member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Oluwole Oke, formally resigned his membership from the party.

Oke, who serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, announced his resignation in a letter dated April 16, addressed to the Ward 7 Chairman of the PDP in Obokun Local Government Area.

In the letter, a copy of which was seen by New Telegraph, the lawmaker said his decision followed consultations with his constituents, political associates, family, and friends.

He said the resignation takes immediate effect. While Oke did not disclose whether he intends to join another political party, he urged the PDP to accept his decision in good faith.

