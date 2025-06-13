Osun Rep Hails Tinubu For Honouring Bola Ige

Share

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Woke Oke has applauded President Bola Tinubu for honouring former Justice minister, Late Bola Ige with posthumous national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun state, in a statement on Friday, described the recognition as a “Fitting and long-overdue tribute to one of Nigeria’s most iconic statesmen”.

He said the honour was a significant gesture that reinforces the nation’s democratic foundations.

Oke noted that Ige’s unwavering dedication to justice, democracy, and national unity had left “an indelible mark” on Nigeria’s political landscape.

According to him, “Chief Bola Ige was not only a son of Osun state but a beacon of hope and resilience for all Nigerians.

“This recognition by President Tinubu is a testament to the enduring impact of his contributions to our country’s development and democratic ideals. It reminds us that true patriotism transcends time and that the values he stood for remain vital to our collective progress.”

He lauded President Tinubu for demonstrating what he termed “Foresight and unwavering commitment” in honouring Nigeria’s heroes, stressing that such gestures not only promote national pride but also inspire the younger generation to emulate selfless public service.

Oke described Ige’s legacy as one defined by courage, integrity, and visionary leadership. “His life and work remain a beacon of hope and resilience, not only for Osun State but for all Nigerians,”

The lawmaker called on Nigerians to reflect on the sacrifices of leaders like Chief Ige and to recommit themselves to the ideals of justice, unity, and national development.

According to him, “This posthumous award will rekindle national pride and inspire younger generations to emulate the late Chief’s exemplary dedication to public service,”

Chief Bola Ige, widely referred to as the Cicero of Esa-Oke, was a former governor of the old Oyo state and also served as the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Share