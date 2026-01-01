Osun Rep Hails Oyetola’s Leadership Style

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Oluwole Oke has commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola for his leadership thrust and contributions to national development.

Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, in a New Year message applauded Oyetola’s steady and inclusive leadership, noting that his contributions continue to support Nigeria’s development efforts and the strengthening of the APC in Osun state.

Oke said the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, under Oyetola’s leadership, has recorded progress in maritime development, economic diversification and the sustainable management of the nation’s marine resources.

He added that Oyetola’s leadership style remains a source of inspiration to party members and stakeholders across the state.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that 2026 would bring greater achievements for the minister and further unity and progress within the APC in Osun state.

Oke described the year 2026 as a time for renewed hope, reflection and recommitment to public service.

He also prayed for continued good health, wisdom and strength for Oyetola as he continues to serve the nation, wishing him a peaceful and prosperous New Year.