Osun Rep Expands Education Scholarship To 1,500 Beneficiaries

The House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman, Oluwole Oke has expanded his technical education scholarship scheme with the enrolment of 420 new beneficiaries in nine Government Technical Colleges in Osun State.

The scheme now has a total of 1,500 beneficiaries. The latest intake deepens the five-year-old programme, which began as a pilot initiative at the IjebuJesa Government Technical College before its statewide rollout two years ago.

Speaking with journalists at the weekend, Oke, who represents the Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency, said the new beneficiaries included mostly year 1 students, alongside year two intakes in eight colleges and students from year 1 to year three at the Ijebu-Jesa centre.

He explained that with this addition, the total number of students sponsored under the scheme has risen to 1,500 — a remarkable figure for a programme run solely from the lawmaker’s personal resources.