Osun Ranks 7th In Nat’l Examinations, Up From 33rd In 2022

Governor Ademola Adeleke has recorded another milestone in his administration’s efforts to revamp education in Osun State, with the State now ranked 7th nationally in secondary school examinations, up from 33rd position in early 2022.

The latest ranking is contained in a report titled “Standard Educational Performance Ranking of States in 2024 SSCE” released by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

It reflects Governor Adeleke’s commitment to his campaign pledge to place Osun among the top 10 performing states in national exams.

According to an internal statement by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, the report affirms the governor’s efforts to restore Osun’s legacy as a leader in education, a status the state once held following its creation in 1991.

The report shows that Osun placed 7th out of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), behind Lagos, Kano, Oyo, Benue, Ogun, and Katsina States. Of the 41,264 candidates who sat for the examination in Osun, 29,101 obtained at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, representing an impressive 71 percent success rate—Osun’s best in the past 18 years.

In terms of gender-based performance, Osun’s female candidates ranked 6th nationally with approximately 72 percent success, while their male counterparts came 10th with a 69.2 percent pass rate.

The commissioner further noted that the ranking aligns with several other educational achievements recorded by the State.

These include Osun’s emergence as the world’s top-performing state at the Malaysia International Debate Competition in December 2024.

The State is also set to represent Africa in an Artificial Intelligence and Robotics competition in Dallas, USA, in May 2025.

In addition, Osun secured second place in the National Sewing Competition and scored highly on the 2024 Entrepreneurship Education Index.

The State was also widely celebrated as the best in implementing the National Education Loan Assessment Rating by NELFUND, earning Governor Adeleke a national award.

Reacting to the ranking, Governor Adeleke expressed joy and appreciation to the Commissioner for Education and all key players in the education sector, describing the development as “really good news for all Osun people.”

“I am elated that good things are happening to us as a state on a daily basis,” he said.

“I made that promise during my campaign, and now God and our hardworking team have made it possible. Moving from 33rd to 7th in just two years is extraordinary.”

The governor, however, emphasized that his goal remains to make Osun the number one ranked state in national examinations, urging the educational team not to relent in their reforms and innovations.

He noted that institutions of higher learning such as Osun State University and the University of Ilesa are thriving under his administration’s support.

He added that reforms are ongoing in the state’s polytechnics and Colleges of Education to address all lingering issues.

Governor Adeleke also assured that the issue of teacher recruitment would soon be resolved, stating that his administration is carefully managing multiple responsibilities to avoid financial pitfalls while still delivering quality governance.

“We’re juggling so many issues at the same time, but with proper planning, we’ll keep avoiding financial gridlock and continue repositioning Osun’s education system for the better,” he said.

