Osun: Public Schools Shut Down As NLC Begins Nationwide Strike

Following the directive given by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), asking workers to embark on industrial action, some public schools in Osun State on Tuesday shut down operations in compliance with the directive.

As of the time of filing this report, some banks were seen opening for business transactions.

Some of the banks are Zenith Bank PLC located in the Okefia area, UBA located along Olonkoro, Ecobank PLC along Ogo-Oluwa among others.

Also visit to the Government Secretariat, Abere shows total compliance by the civil servants as most of the offices were deserted.

Although there was free movement of vehicles in and outside of the Secretariat, no office was open for business as usual.

Meanwhile, the students that had resumed at their various schools in the town were around 9 a.m. seen on the streets around Stadium, Ayetoro and West Bye pass, Osogbo returning home.

However, during a visit to some schools within the metropolis, teachers were observed in their various offices after the students had been sent home.

Some of the schools visited include Fakunle High School, Osogbo, Saint James Grammar School and Adenle Grammar School also located in Ayetoro Area, Osogbo.

None of the teachers approached agreed to comment on the development.

But a few of them who spoke but preferred anonymity said they had resumed work only to be told of the commencement of the strike by labour leaders.

“We can’t hold back the students when the labour leaders came around and asked us to shut down operations. The students have been released but many teachers are still around the premises,” a male teacher simply identified as Johnson told our correspondent.

The Osun NLC acting chairperson, Modupe Oyedele, who spoke with journalists said workers in the state complied fully with the strike directive.

She said, “Workers in Osun complied fully. Osun is in full compliance with the strike directive.”

Meanwhile, the unusual presence of armed police operatives was observed at some strategic points in Osogbo in an apparent move to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Although police operatives were stationed at Lameco Junction, Old Garage and Olaiya Area of Osogbo, economic activities were going on without hitch in the areas visited by our correspondent.