Osun Primary Healthcare Centre Abandoned For Over 20 Years, Taken Over by Rodents

Healthcare delivery in Osun State is in a precarious state given the lack of attention to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs). AYOBAMI AGBOOLA, who visited one of the PHCs that has been abandoned for over 20 years, reports

Healthcare challenge

Healthcare in Nigeria is a concurrent responsibility of the three tiers of government in the country; Federal, State and Local Government Council. However, healthcare delivery in Nigeria has experienced progressive deterioration over the years as a result of weakened political will to do what is needful especially adhere to the World Health Organisation (WHO) prescription on proper and affordable healthcare delivery for the populace. One of the critical areas of failure by the government across the three tiers, is that of funding; a major component of effective and affordable healthcare delivery system.

Public Health Centres

Primary Healthcare (PH) is the foundation of the healthcare system: it is at this level that non-emergency, and preventative health issues are attended to and managed hence focus is al- ways on the provision and equipment of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the country by the government at all levels. According to Gabriel Oke, in a paper, titled: The Roles of Primary Healthcare In Nigeria: A Way Forward, he said PHC is the level at which health promotion and education efforts are under- taken, and where patients in need of more special- ised services are connected with secondary care. He further noted that Primary Healthcare was established essentially to bring health closer to the people, in the community, and through their full participation. It is meant to provide services to the majority of the people based on need, without geographical, social or financial barriers.

Currently, the state of PH system in Nigeria is shocking as record shows that about 20% of the 30,000 PHC facilities across the country are fully functional. The most of the PHC facilities cannot provide adequate and essential primary healthcare services. The centres face myriad of problems including: Poor staffing, poor distribution of health workers, poor quality of healthcare services, and poor condition of infrastructure and lack of supply of essential drugs as well as funds for the management of these centres. The inability of PHC centers to provide basic medical services to the Nigerian populace has increased the influx of patients to secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities. This has led to overburden of these facilities leading among others to long queues in these hospitals and worse patient experiences as well as poor management of patients, which often result in avoidable deaths.

The Nigerian government spends less than 4% of its budget on healthcare, which is grossly below the recommended standard by the World health Organisation (WHO). In most cases, the government depends rather on international and national donors and NGOs to finance its health projects. Response and management of diseases are left in the hands of foreign partners.

PHCs in Osun

Happenings in Osun State healthcare sector is typical of what obtains in most states of the federation where healthcare especially PH suffers from lack of attention from the government. Despite the electoral promises of good health facilities and services, the opposite is often the case once the elected officials get into office. It is the reason many communities suffer and witness high level of drift from the rural to the urban centres due to lack of good healthcare facilities in their domains. Many of the people, as a result of the unavailability of primary healthcare facilities in their communities have to risk travelling long distances, sometimes to the urban centres or communities outside of their immediate environment to access to healthcare facilities.

Adeleke’s pledges

Aware of the pathetic state of healthcare sec- tor in the state especially at the rural communities, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke had during his inauguration speech pledged to prioritise health- care sector and wellbeing of the people of the state. This is as he disclosed that his administration will make free medical outreach a regular feature for sustainability, inclusiveness and expansion so that many people can benefit. Beside, on June 21, 2023, the governor again reiterated this commitment when he played host to the management of Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo. He said he is passionate about the health of his people, saying it was the reason he approved the purchase of medical equipment and others to enhance healthcare delivery for residents of the state.

Adeleke further appreciated the doctors for the successful completion of the first Imole Medical Outreach across the nine constituencies of the State, adding that it is a continuous exercise. He then declared that his door is always wide open for ideas that can help the progress of the State.

Residents lament

Located on an acre of land but looking deserted and rusty, with rooftops blown off in several sections, the above explained the level of neglect suffered by Comprehensive Healthcare Centre, Konda area, Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State. “Look up, you can’t enter that section. Wasps have taken over and it may sting you.” This was the caution given to this reporter by one of the few personnel still left at the health centre when he tried to access some sections in the hospital including the delivery ward. The stingy ants have built several colonies in the section. As the reporter entered the hospital complex, he was greeted by an open rooftop. This was a precursor to what he was later experienced inside the facility.

Investigation revealed that since 2001 when the administration of the former governor of the State, Chief Bisi Akande, constructed and commissioned the building, it has been left to deteriorate, from broken roofs to poor power supply, bushy environment, rustic equipment and broken window without mosquito nets. The unfortunate condition, where wasps compete for space with patients, is a stark contrast to its once-conducive environment as stated by a former staff of the medical facility and residents of the community. The flooded reception area and the compromised state of patient records highlight the urgent need for improvements. The laboratory’s broken rooftop and abandoned equipment are testaments to the ability of the hospital to provide basic services to thousands of residents living in the community.

According to one of the residents, who preferred to remain anonymous, because he’s a civil servant, several doctors posted to the hospital have demanded for transfer due to the poor and neglected s of the facility, which they said is not fit for habitation. “It’s disheartening that such a crucial healthcare facility has been left in a state that may deter people from seeking essential medical services. Several medical doctors and senior nurses posted here in the last few years have demanded transfers as they found this facility inhospitable. The community has written to the government at different times but no results.” Mr Basiru Adegbite, a resident of Atoyebi, one of the adjourning communities, said the hospital serves Ilobu, Erin-Osun, Okinni, Alapupu and some other parts of Ifon-Osun. Adegbite said; “when this hospital was running perfectly, people came from different places such as Ifon, Erin, Osogbo and other communities because it’s the only secondary facility around.

‘‘But due to lack of maintenance and poor fa- cilities, patients stopped coming. This was the first point of referral from Primary Healthcare Centres in Ilobu, Erin and other areas.” Adegbite pleaded with the government to revitalise the facility and make it functional. While another resident, Asanat Jimoh, an over 70-year-old woman, whose house is directly opposite the hospital, said pregnant women have stopped coming for antenatal, stating that the current staff of the centre only work till 6pm and shut the facility. “We plead to the government to bring in workers to the facility for it to function properly again. Presently, no one can use this place. If a woman goes into labour at night, she can’t access this place as no one will be on ground.” she said. Oyetegbe Omoyemi, who also spoke with this reporter, echoed the same view with other persons interviewed.

Activists, others blame Adeleke

While the State government may appear to follow through its campaign promises of delivery adequate healthcare for the people, however, the prevailing situation points otherwise. A development that has made many of the people and activities in particular to fingered Adeleke for not doing enough to promote adequate healthcare delivery for the people. Speaking on the state of health in the state, a human right activist, Comrade Emmanuel Olowu, said the state government under the leadership of Adeleke, has performed poorly, noting that is nothing to write home about. Olowu, who is the State’s Chairman of Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR), not only accused Adeleke of failing in the health sector but also the past administration of the former Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who he said told the people at the twilight of his administration that all the primary healthcare facilities in the state have been revamped.

But a claim that Olowu said is not correct, recalling that, “at the IPADE Imole, the governor stated that the N2 billion disbursed to Osun State by the federal government of Nigeria is to be pumped into the health sector as palliatives to the good people of Osun, which today we have not seen the reflection or injection that N2bn into the health sector of the state “It should be noted that the past administration under Mr Gboyega Oyetola claimed that all primary healthcare facilities in the state were revamped “The present administration has also claimed the same in the health sector but the citizens do not still have access to medical treatment across the three classes of medical treatments despite all the said investment.” While speaking on the significant function of Primary Healthcare, Olowu explained that: “The focus of primary healthcare is to prevent and offer basic healthcare services that lay serious emphasis on community-based interventions, health education, and vaccination programmes.

“In Osun State, the Primary Healthcare Centres are only in operation when an organisation like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and European Union (EU) have their charity programmes in the state,” Olowu said. On Secondary Healthcare, Olowu said: “This falls into the categories of the General Hospitals in the state, with the mandate to address acute and chronic conditions, basic surgeries, and diagnostic procedures. ‘‘It should be clear to the world that general hospitals in Osun State have their structure intact and experienced personnel but they are under-staffed and inadequate medical equipment are affecting their operations. While on the Tertiary Healthcare, he noted; ‘‘this is the highest level of healthcare, dealing with complex medical conditions in the state in which the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital operates in that capacity.

“It has a mandate to advance medical technologies, handles specialised surgeries, and serves as a platform for knowledge transfer. “It should therefore be noted that the good people of Osun State presently do not have access to medical care in the face of the insincerity of the health projects. “It should be noted that the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital is short of staff, consultants, and medical equipment for its operation in the face N2bn palliative fund that Senator Ademola Adeleke promised to inject into the health sector.”

Blame previous administrations

Contrary to the position of the Comrade Olowu, some of the residents of the state heaped the blame on the previous administration. One of the residents, who hold this view is Olawumi Odesola. He disclosed that all promises by the previous administration to renovate the healthcare centre didn’t come to manifestation. Odesola stated that some of the community residents find it difficult to get affordable medical attention, noting that they travel to other neighbouring towns to seek healthcare services due to the poor condition of the building. He said: “All our efforts to get the healthcare centre fixed during the tenure of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola proved abortive. They kept promising us and never came to inspect or do anything on condition of the place. “We get most of our drugs and injections by ourselves because the government didn’t supply drugs or medical equipment to the healthcare centre. The building should be renovated and if possible, the government should provide accommodation for medical personnel working at the place for them to be available 24 hours to attend to our people.

‘‘The government should also provide security. There are different occasions in the night whereby we take our children who need urgent medical attention to Osogbo.’’ Another resident, Mrs Olabode Odunayo said the condition of many healthcare centres in the state have discouraged many residents to seek medical attention in some of those healthcare centres, calling on Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration to see to the fertilisation of healthcare centres across the state. “We also lack electricity supply and good roads in this community. The government should come to our aid and renovate the healthcare centre and provide other basic amenities,’’ she added. While a prominent member of the community, Idowu Olaifa lamented that pregnant women face difficulties delivery due to lack of necessary equipment at the community healthcare centre.

According to him, “There’s is no room for pregnant women to deliver babies. This is as she called on the state government to come their res- cue. “We urged Osun State government to assist us in rebuilding the healthcare centre. ‘‘It has been difficult for us to get adequate medical care from the place. We travel down to Osogbo and nearby communities to seek proper medical care due to the condition of our community healthcare centre. When contacted, the Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Public Health, Dr Adekunle Akindele, ascribed the rots to the neglect by the past administrations of former Governors Rauf Aregbesola and Adegboyega Oyetola, adding that the problem in Osun health sector, “spreads across and not limited to Konda CHC.” Akindele said, “The state of the facility is the general status of in all sectors of the state. Before the present government, we had 12 years of uninterrupted administration of APC, and in those 12 years most of these facilities were not attended to, especially the secondary healthcare facilities.”

Adeleke embarks on rehabilitation of 345 PHCs

He, however, said the present administration of Governor Adeleke has commenced rehabilitation of 345 PHCs, adding that those of secondary facility will commence soon. Akindele furthered disclosed, “the case of this Ilobu healthcare centre is not different. We have 27 of such centres across the state. When we came on board we did analysis and assessment of these facilities from the primary to the secondary and the tertiary healthcare centers and to address everything at once will be costly and humongous for us. ‘‘So we decided to do them in phases. Thankfully, the governor has approved the upgrade of 345 primary health centres and in a few weeks the renova- tions and upgrades will commence.” He said, ‘‘the first upgrade was informed by our discovery that 99% of these facilities don’t have electricity. Solars will be installed for 24 hours electricity supply.

Most of the boreholes are not working, so, water will also be running within the facilities and we’re not stopping there, lack of personnel is also one of the problems met because no recruitment was made in 12 years. We’re working on that too. “We have 27 comprehensive health centres and it’s the same story everywhere and not habitable and we’ve worked on that, after the 345 we will work on at least nine of those comprehensive healthcare centres, one from each federal constituency, they will be fixed and made habitable for patients and medical practitioners. I can tell you that the Ilobu hospital will be one of them. “It is not the fault of the present government and it is not the health sector alone, roads, schools, have not been attended to but the governor is committed to the health and wellbeing of the people.

The 345 PHCs we are working on are the closest to the people in terms of healthcare. “It is humongous but we’re determined to fix it and after we can look into the comprehensive healthcare centres and the llobu Comprehensive Health Centre will be part of the ones that will be fixed after the renovations of the primary healthcare centres.”

US-based Professor, Adeoriokin, lost to poor healthcare

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Engr David Ayodele Asalu, fondly called Asler, has attributed the death of a United States-based Professor and politician, Richard Adeoriokin, who was accidentally shot by a local security guard while bidding him farewell after an event, to poor healthcare delivery in the state. The tragic incident struck in Ejigbo area of the state around 8.30pm on Saturday, along Inisha Road of Ejigbo, following the conclusion of a public function attended by Adeoriokin, his political associates, and the son of Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oyeyode Oyesosin. After the meeting at the king’s residence, the son ordered the security guard to fire gunshots into the air to bid farewell to his friends. Unfortunately, one of the bullets struck the Professor, resulting in his death, and the enraged mob subsequently killed the security guard.

Reacting further, he noted, “The unfortunate incident that led to the death of my dear brother, Dr. Richard Adelani Idowu (RAI) was one that we could have avoided, if we paid closer attention to quality healthcare, not just in Ejigbo but in Osun State generally. “After RAI got hit by that bullet, then began the rush to get him to a hospital and save his life. The State General Hospital in Ejigbo was not an option as we were well aware of the dysfunctional state of the hospital, due to shortage of staff. “We proceeded to a private hospital in Ejigbo but the service there was also nothing to write home about. I had to give money to a staff of the hospital to buy fuel so they could power their generator. There was again no competent hands on the ground to give him necessary emergency care and we left the hospital for another private hospital in Ejigbo.

‘‘By the time we got there, and coupled with all of the lapses in this second hospital too, we lost a man we should have easily saved. We lost an illustrious son to the dysfunctional state of our healthcare facilities, both public and private. ‘‘Ordinarily, the State General Hospital should be our go-to hospital, but it is a known fact to every Ejigbo dweller that the hospital is extremely short- staffed. This should have been corrected with the employment of 1, 500 health workers by Oyetola’s administration, but the current government canceled the recruitment of the much-needed health workers. Since that step, the General Hospital in Ejigbo has remained a beautiful edifice without qualified hands to run it. This is unfortunate!”

Afeez Lawal mourns

Afeez Lawal, the Personal Assistant to the de- ceased Professsor, who was present at the scene, recounted that his boss, a lecturer at Prairie View A&M University in Houston, Texas, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had attended a ceremony where Governor Ademola Adeleke, was conferred with a chieftaincy title before the tragic incident occurred. He said: “We headed to Ejigbo for the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo. Immediately, after the event, we were almost set to go back to Osogbo, then the king’s son, Oyeyode Oyesosin, said we should go to his house along Inisha Road for a brief meeting, so those that followed him home included Ayodele Asalu, Timothy and Adeoriokin.

“When the king’s son wanted to bid his guests farewell, he ordered the local security to fire guns to the air, as a gesture but unfortunately, one of the security’s guard’s gun was facing down, instead of firing to the sky, he fired the bullet downward, the bullet hit Adeoriokin on his leg, he fell, before we could rush him to the hospital he had lost a lot of blood. He gave up the ghost at the Baptist Hospital in Ejigbo.”

Adeleke condoles with family

Governor Adeleke has since ordered investigation into the incident. He has also condoled with the family of the deceased called for restraint, noting that the government will address the issue frontally. He said: “What happened at Ejigbo is really sad. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed an immediate investigation into the killings of Dr Richard Adeoriokin and the subsequent killing of his killer. I have also instruct- ed the State Police Command to issue guidelines on the usage of local guns. Such regulations will enhance the safety and protection of the citizens, especially at public functions.” Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) through its state chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, condoled with Ejigbo over the killing of one of its prominent indigenes, describing the death as tragic and wicked while it tasked the Police authority to investigate the matter.