Osun Poly Rector’s Suspension: Students Threaten Protest

Barely 10 days to the closure of Osun State Polytechnics, Iree following the suspension of the institution’s Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, students of the institution have threatened to embark on protest.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Osun State Polytechnics, Iree chapter had protested against the suspension of the rector by the state government, describing the action of the Government as an aberration.

The institution lecturers placed an embargo on academic activities pending the reinstatement of the suspended rector.

Suspension of Odetayo, who was appointed Rector of the institution in March, this year was contained in a letter dated July 11, 2023, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr A. Jimoh and replaced him with one Kehinde Alabi, as acting rector.

Odetayo was suspended over alleged financial recklessness, and abuse of office among others.

Reacting to the prolonged suspension of academic activities, the leadership of the student body in a letter by the Student Union Government (SUG) which was addressed to the institution’s stakeholders and state governments

called for immediate reconciliation between concerned parties.

The students’ body threatened to embark on a mother of all protest just as they issued a 7-day ultimatum to resolve the issue with immediate effect.

According to the letter, “The prolonged closure of our campus has caused immense disruption to our academic activities, negatively impacting the future and aspirations of thousands of students.

“In light of the lack of progress and the urgency of the situation, we, the Student Union Government (SUG), hereby issue an ultimatum to the concerned parties to settle the issues and convene the reconciliation meeting before Monday, 7th August 2023.

“We firmly believe that this ultimatum allows sufficient time for all parties to come together, engage in constructive dialogue, and reach a resolution that prioritizes the interests of the students and the academic community.

“Failure to heed this ultimatum will leave the student body with no choice but to stage a peaceful protest at the Osun State Government House in Osogbo. We want to emphasize that our protest will be conducted responsibly, adhering to the principles of peace, respect for law and order, and the rights of all individuals.” It added

Giving an update on the matter, ASUP chairman, Dr Fatai Afolabi who spoke to our correspondent on the phone, said that the suspended Rector has been given a query as part of the union demands.

Afolabi stated that the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) has also joined the strike following their Congress held on Monday.

He said, “There is nobody on campus now the non-teaching staff has joined the strike action and also communicated to the government. And since Monday nobody is on campus both teaching and none teaching everybody is at home now.”