Osun Police Warns Against Possible Hijack Of Protests

The Osun State Police Command has issued a warning that any attempt to hijack peaceful protests in the state will not be tolerated.

This was as the command urged individuals or groups of persons planning protests to duly notify the command in advance so that security measures may be put in place to prevent criminals from hijacking it.

Speaking in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officers (PRO), Yemisi Opalola on Thursday, stated that, “Intelligence at the disposal of the Osun State Police Command reveals that some persons hiding under the guise of increment in the price of commodities are planning to embark on protest in the state.

“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to urge individuals or groups of persons behind this plot to eschew any act that will bring about the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“It is worthy of note that some criminal elements have perfected plans to hijack the protest and jeopardize the peace of the state.

“Consequently, those nursing the thought of any procession should notify the Command in writing to enable the emplacement of adequate security measures that will wade-off any form of infiltration by some criminal elements.”

The statement asked people of the state to continue about their lawful everyday lives.

It further stated that the Command has implemented the appropriate security procedures to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order.