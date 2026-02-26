Osun Police Rescue 15 Foreign Nationals From Human Trafficking Syndicate

The Osun State Police Command has rescued 15 young persons from a suspected human trafficking syndicate during an intelligence-led operation in Osogbo, the state capital.

The victims, allegedly lured with false promises of employment and better living opportunities abroad, were reportedly transported into Nigeria from Togo, Benin Republic, and Niger before being discovered in a three-bedroom apartment at Adeleke Estate, Osogbo.

In a statement, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said the rescue followed credible intelligence gathered by operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID), which led to the successful operation and the arrest of one suspect connected to the crime.

The rescued victims were identified as Moise Nanga (30), Myriam Yakouba (28), Rostand Joseph (29), Mouris Kassoko (26), Bicosso Nadia (22), Samoru Ilan Azote (20), Doris Samnat (23), Zogo Michelle (25), Nebi Sera (21), Moeva Loure (23), Awa Asoka (25), Sonara Rene (26), Ella Cadore (24), Odil Mapa (25), and Madji Sanni (22).

Ojelabi added that other suspects involved in the trafficking network had fled, but operatives were actively pursuing them. He also noted that the house agent who allegedly rented the apartment to the syndicate has been arrested and is assisting investigators.

The victims are currently receiving medical attention and protective care, with ongoing efforts in collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure their rehabilitation and reunification with their families.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Ibrahim Gotan, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to combating human trafficking and other organized crimes. He urged parents, guardians, and property owners to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or recruitment schemes to the nearest security agents.