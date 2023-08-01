Osun Police Parade Father, Son For Allegedly Abducting Church Worshipers

Osun State Police Command has apprehended a middle-aged man identified as Adamu Saliu and his 15-year-old son for allegedly abducting church worshipers during a Night vigil in the Odu area of the state.

The father and Son were among the other 14 suspects paraded on Tuesday at the police headquarters in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola said the suspected kidnappers were apprehended after they invaded a Pentecostal church where worshipers were holding all-night vigil.

According to PPRO, the hoodlums whose numbers could not be easily ascertained, stormed the church and shot sporadically to scare the worshippers away.

She explained that the suspected kidnappers abducted some members of the church among were females who were reportedly assorted sexually in the process.

She said the police on receiving information moved to the scene and comb the bushes as a result of which they apprehended three suspects including father and son.

Speaking with our correspondent, Saliu who claimed to be a farmer and Imam in Ilesha denied any involvement in the kidnapping

His words “I rear cattle and I have an apprentice and a son that assist me in my workshop. So it happens that there is a white garment church in my area that did vigil on that night and some hoodlums went there to disrupt their gathering and took some of their members to the busy.

” I was not among those hoodlums that went to the church I didn’t even know such things happen it was in the morning after observing my prayer that I saw some policemen with my apprentice and my 15 -year-old son and the police said we are involved in the crime,” he stated.

Speaking with our correspondent, Esther Ayodeji one of the victims who narrated her ordeal to journalists said the hoodlums invaded the church during an all-night vigil at Messiah Parish Odu Osun state.

She said the hoodlums whose number could not be easily ascertained stormed the church and shot at the roof of the church.

She explained that one of the women was assorted after some hoodlums after they were repeatedly abducted into the bush

She said the marauders came at midnight their mission was not stolen but abduction saying all their mobile phones and other personal effects were not stolen. This she stated made her believe that they came for different missions.

Also, paraded were two car snatchers simply identified as Alaba Adewole and Adebayo Adedayo

They were alleged to have specialised in car snatching before nemeses caught up with them.

They confessed to having snatched two Toyota at Ilesha from where the owners parked them around

8 pm

“We are three in number that took the car and we worked together. This is the first time we are engaging in this. This situation in the country leads me to steal. My friend only gave me 100k out of the money and the act was carried out during the naira scarcity I collected 80k from PoS.

According to the police image maker, two Toyota Corolla 204 and 206 models were exhibited and recovered from Adewole and Adedayo after their confessional statement.

She, however, appealed to church worshipers to be weary of attending All Night Virgil in some remote areas to prevent ugly occurrences just as she said all the suspects would be charged in court soon after police concluded their investigation.