Osun Police Parade 11 Suspected Armed Robbery Syndicates

The Police in Osun State Command have apprehended 11 suspects over alleged armed robbery, theft and. conspiracy.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hope Okafor confirmed the development while speaking during a press briefing in Osogbo, the state capital on Monday.

According to Okafor, the press briefing was organised to showcase the successes recorded by the Command in recent times, adding that the suspects were arrested in different locations of operations.

The suspects arrested include Seyi Ojo, male, 33 years, Kamorudeen Quadri, male, 32 years, Ogbemudia Sunday, male, 48 years, Fatai Toheeb, male, 22 years, David Adebayo, male, 43 years, David Aderemi, male, 30 years, Olalekan Musiliu, male, 35 years and Ayodeji Kehinde, male, 39 years.

A red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, a Toyota Highlander, eight sacks of dry cocoa beans, many phone models and a gold chain are among the exhibits that were found on them, she continued.

READ ALSO:

The Command also disclosed the fact that Dada Taiwo, one of the suspects, was hospitalised following a shootout with the police.

Additionally, Okafor disclosed that all of the suspects have admitted to their crimes and that, once the investigations are finished, they would face charges in court.

The spokesperson for the Osun police encouraged the public to visit the headquarters if they had lost valuables to thieves in order to see if their belongings were among those taken from the culprits.

“The Police Command is using this medium to inform the general public that those whose properties are among the recovered exhibits should come with necessary documents to prove ownership at Police Headquarters, Ring-Road, Osogbo, Osun State,” she said.