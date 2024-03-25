Osun: Police Nab Six Suspected Cultists With Pistols, Live Ammunition

The Osun State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of 6 suspected cultists with four cut-to-size locally made pistols and 155 rounds of live 9mm ammunition.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Opalola stated that “the suspects travelling from Ilorin in Kwara State were heading to Delta State when operatives from the command arrested them inside a motor park in Ipetu-Ijesa.”

According to her, “We received information from Ipetu-Ijesa that some hoodlums suspected to be men of the underworld were sighted in their motor park.

“A police team moved to the motor park and apprehended the six suspects. Meanwhile, four cut-to-size locally made pistols with 155 rounds of live 9mm ammunition were recovered from them.

“The suspects confessed to being members of Eiye confraternity from Ilorin town, Kwara State, and were heading to Delta State for cultism operation.”