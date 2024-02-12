Osun Police Intercepts 4-Man Gang Specializes In Car Theft, Recover Cars

Detectives of Osun State Police Command have apprehended a four-man gang who specializes in snatching cars from their rightful owners at gunpoint.

The suspects were arrested by a team of crime detectives attached to the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SAKS) who acted on a tip-off.

According to the Police first information Reports FIR made available to our Correspondent, the police intercepted the hoodlums along Osunjela Ilesha Road, Osun State.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hope Okafor revealed while parading 19 suspects arrested for various crimes, ranging from conspiracy and armed robbery, stealing, and cultism said out of the 19 suspects arrested, four were nab for allegedly intercepting while imposition of stolen cars

Okafor said that the suspects were arrested while enrouting Kabba in Kogi State to sell the stolen cars.

The police boss gave the names of the suspected car theft as; Seyi Ojo 33-year-old, Kamorudeen Quadri 32-year-old, Ogbemodia Sunday 48-year-old Fatai Toheeb 22-year-old, David Adebayo 43-year-old, David Aderemi 30-year-old, Olalekan Musiliu 35-year-old, Ayodele Kehinde 39-year-old.

She disclosed that the preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspects operated under the guise of gear mechanics and subsequently stole their unsuspecting customers’ cars.

She said, “On the 7th February 2024 at about 1:00 am a team of Anti-kidnapping operatives upon receiving credible intelligence, intercepted a four-man gang of suspected car theft syndicate along Osunjela Ilesha road while they were en route to Kabba Kogi State to sell the stolen cars.

“The cars recovered include “one 2014 Toyota Camry” white in colour with registration number LSR 935 JC Lagos; one 2010 Toyota Camry, red in colour unregistered; one 2005 Honda Accord gold colour with registration number FST 917 BF Lagos and one 2010 Toyota Camry black colour.

“The investigation is still ongoing to recover other cars in their possession and possible arrest of other members of the syndicate.

She said the command also arrested four suspected cultists who are members of the Eiye confraternity terrorizing the citizens around Idi-Omo in Osogbo.

The suspects are; Adejumo Boluwatife 20-year-old, Adisa Lateef 23-year-old, Gbolahan Oladipupo 25-year-old, Adeagbo Musibau 20-year-old

She said, “On 7th February 2024 at about 6:30 pm, upon a tip-off, the following suspected cultists were apprehended along Idi-Omo Area, Osogbo, one Agboola Abeed ‘m’ popularly known as Emir and Adeagbo Musibau ‘m’ popularly known as Omo Oshodi.

“During the interrogation, suspects confessed to be members of the Eiye confraternity who have been terrorizing the citizens around Idi-Omo in Osogbo. Suspects will be charged in court after the completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Police Command called on the general public whose properties are among the recovered exhibits should come with necessary documents to prove their ownership at Police Headquarters, Ring-Road, Osogbo, Osun State.