Osun Pensioners Commends Adeleke Over Payment Of June 2016 Half Salary

Pensioners in Osun State have commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for the payment of their 2016, half-salary arrears

The pensioners who were so happy with the gestures described the governor as a listening governor who had never deviated from his electoral promises.

The Osun retirees made these known in a letter of appreciation signed by the State Pressure Group Chairman, Osun State Contributory Pensioners, Awodele, Olusola Abiodun, addressed to the governor, a copy which was made available to CityMirrorNews, in Osogbo, on Thursday.

According to the pensioners, the Governor who is sensitive to their plights summoned them to a meeting following their one-week ultimatum to embark on mother of a protest.

“After so much, our people felt sidelined in the payments of half salary areas, bonds and the cash backing of our promotion letters from 2013-2022. We made a lot of noise that some forces against us never allowed us to get the milky-heart of our amiable Governor Ademola Adeleke, until not up to a week ago.

“Osun State Contributory Pensioners after losing most of their members to avoidable deaths, ailments and impoverishment, resolved at our last meeting, at the instance of the State Pressure Group, to write a letter asking for the immediate payments of our rights and entitlements within two weeks after which we shall embark on peaceful protests to bring our predicaments to the outside world against our then perceived, inhumanity of Osun State Govt, against we, Contributory Pensioners.

“Not that alone, we embarked upon media wars, both off-line and online, extending our Protests to all the existing security bodies in Osun State.

“Surprisingly, not up to a week of our ultimatum, our God-fearing Governor Ademola Adeleke, though, away in Abuja on an official trip, marshalled all the Osun State Government functionaries, ably headed by His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Elder Kola Adewusi, Abu Onife Ooni, to quickly arrange and invite the already charged and emotional aggressive Contributory Pensioners’Representatives to the round table at the Govt Secretariat, Abere Osogbo, where all sides were attentively listened to and ably resolved very maturely.

“Assisting the Deputy Governor at the parley were the Gentleman Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaye, black ebony and the natural replica of his late father and philanthropist Hadji Igbalaye (of blessed memory) (Aljanna Fridau, grant Baba Oh Lord). Barrister Kolapo Alimi, Osun State Commissioner of Information, was also there in his candour, despite being earlier provoked.

“To our amazement, all of them handled everything maturely, drumming it persistently that they were all directed by His Excellency, Gov Ademola Adeleke, to do everything at the instance of Osun State Government, to make us happy and forestall the impending Peaceful Protests.

“There, after much deliberation, the Osun State Government invited Chams, who was instructed to release our June 2016, half salary arrears to the Primary, Middle Schools and Local Government Contributory Pensioners immediately and without further delay. God bless Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the State’s Chief of Staff, who was away from the State but was monitoring the Peace Meeting, vigorously.

“The Government side, through the Head Of Service, also promised to release another half salary arrears before next week runs out, with another two before the end of October 2023.

“As for our bonds, works are in progress for a near massive release of bonds, very progressively and an immediate approval of Special bonds to our ailing members with terrible and severe ailments (about 48 or more) to rescue them from untimely deaths and avoidable embarrassments.

“The meeting lasted till late Monday afternoon and before you know it, by Tuesday afternoon the following day of our peace meeting with the government side, alerts for June, 2016 half salary, started rolling in for the unbonded Primary, Middle Schools and Local Government Contributory Pensioners across the State as promised.

“The Head Of Service also promised that we should be expecting another half salary arrears before next week runs out by the grace of God.

“On behalf of all Osun State Contributory Pensioners, all The fourteen of us that came to represent our people, just one female, Mrs Jolasun, was among us, now say, VERY BIG THANK YOU to Osun State Government.

“Our people shall remain grateful forever with full cooperation in transparent honesty. We also appreciate your fatherly handling of the knotty issues and your readiness to listen to any of our observations or grievances, whenever the need be.

“All these shall be conveyed to our people at the State general meeting coming up on Thursday, 28-09-2023 at 10 am.”