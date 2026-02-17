Retirees under the Osun State Contributory Pension Scheme on Tuesday appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing local government financial impasse, warning that delays in pension payments are causing severe hardship and contributing to avoidable deaths among pensioners.

The appeal was signed by Alhaji Ayinde Toyeen (State Coordinator), Pastor Adepoju Sunday (Chairman), and Alhaja Abidoye (Chairperson 2) on behalf of the retirees.

Following a peaceful demonstration in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, the retirees commended the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, for measures taken to ease their suffering. These included the payment of 28 months of half salaries owed by the previous administration, 12 months of half salaries to bonded retirees, registration under the State Health Insurance Scheme, and the ongoing disbursement of a ₦10,000 monthly palliative.

Despite these efforts, the retirees highlighted that outstanding entitlements remain unpaid for primary, secondary, tertiary, and civil service retirees covering 2017 to 2026. They said many pensioners are experiencing “severe hardship,” with limited access to medical care, and that deaths are occurring daily as a result.

They urged President Tinubu, described as “the father of the nation,” to help mediate a resolution to the local government financial crisis in Osun, stressing that cooperation among political leaders is critical to ensuring timely payment of pensions and averting further loss of lives.

“We remain law-abiding citizens and loyal Nigerians who have served the State and Nation diligently. We plead for urgent intervention in the interest of humanity, justice, and fairness,” the retirees said.