Osun Pensioners Call For Decentralization Of Staff Audit

Pensioners in Osun State have called on the state government to decentralize the ongoing staff audit of the state workforce.

The pensioners under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Osun State Chapter said they were in total support of the staff audit, but the government should put the aged and helpless retirees into consideration by decentralizing it.

Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Osun State, Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu, made the appeal while speaking at the 2323 Elders Day Anniversary, held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Thursday.

Salawu said: “Osun pensioners are in support of the audit verification exercise by this government, it is the right way to go. But Sir, permit me to plead on behalf of our members, especially the vulnerable ones, the bedridden ones, the aged and the helpless retirees who formed the core membership of this union”

“NUP Osun State has nothing to hide. We submitted our statistics and relevant data to the supervising ministry local Government by local Government.

“This is our own government. Sir, the exercise will come and go. Our support for you and this government now and in the near future is not negotiable.

Speaking, NUP National Vice President, Elder Ayo Kupayimo commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his friendly disposition and genuine concern for their welfare since he became the governor.

Kupayimo said: “The entire body of retired but not tired civil servants under the umbrella of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Osun state, is glad and happy to associate with the present administration in Osun state led by a populist oriented and Pensioner Friendly Governor ( P.F.G), Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“To express our delight publicly and convincingly and to further convey our sense of immense gratitude and appreciation, informed the collective decision, by all of us, Pensioners in Osun state to pass a vote of confidence on Senator Ademola Ademola.

“Finally, as we mark this occasion of International Day of the Elderlies, the entire pensioners in Osun state are also pleased to use this avenue to further affirm and reaffirm our love and solidarity to the governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the crop of wise men and women in his cabinet, who, are assisting him to pilot the affairs of Osun state.

Echoing similar views, Assistant National Secretary, Comrade Bunmi Ogunkolade, said the accolades given to the governor are based on his performance and his disposition towards the welfare of the retirees.

Ogunkolade said: the event of today is the first of its kind for any sitting governor in Osun State. The union as a sense of unity and responsibility, appreciate you most profoundly for this feat.

“The Governor you are accessible to the people and you are responsive to our yearning, please continue in this stride.”

Meanwhile, the Pensioners bestowed on the Governor award of the most pensioner-friendly governor In Osun state.