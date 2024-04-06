Osun: PDP Warns APC Over Threat To Life Of Political Actors

The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has warned the main opposition party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC) not to undermine the peace being enjoyed by the good people of the State under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The ruling party made this remark while reacting to claims of threats to life and the attendant reactions from various factions of the leading opposition party.

The State PDP, however, asked the security agencies to be alert to claims and counter claims of threats to life, harping on the maxim by former president Goodluck Jonathan that no ambition of anyone is worth the blood of any citizen of Nigeria.

The PDP frowned at attempts by the APC to push the state back into the dark ages of political assassinations on mundane issues of political differences.

A statement by the PDP state chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi, recalls the similarity in the near-death encounters amongst the APC warlords prior to the 2022 governorship election in the state and the present internal squabbles in the same party.

“For us in the PDP, we have always aligned ourselves with the peaceful disposition of the leader of the state, His Excellency, Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke. We align with his views that there can never be meaningful development in an atmosphere of war and bloodshed.

“We appeal to both the aggressors and the bullied caucuses in the opposition fold to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the state”

The PDP administration led by our amiable Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, will not tolerate any attempt by any political group or association to interject the prevailing peace in the state with horrible assassination attempts on the life of anyone, political party affiliations notwithstanding.

The PDP government takes exception to brutal gun attacks which became the order of the day during the immediate past APC administration of Mr Gboyega Oyetola in Osun State.

The daylight gun attacks on Oranmiyan house where members of a caucus of the APC were holding their public meetings and which saw them escape by the whiskers, would no longer be tolerated in this State.

A situation where political actors in the APC threaten themselves openly and with reckless abandon, is unacceptable, as it is inimical to the peace of the state which was engineered and sustained since the assumption of office of the PDP administration a little over a year ago.