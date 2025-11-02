Osun PDP Urges Calm Amid Court Pronouncement On National Convention

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has called on its teeming members and supporters to remain calm and steadfast in the face of Friday’s court pronouncement regarding the forthcoming national convention of our great party.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, the party emphasised that the said court decision in no way impedes the smooth running of the PDP’s administrative or political activities, either at the national or state level.

Hon. Bisi assured party faithful that all ongoing political processes, including the nomination procedures for the governorship ticket in Osun State, remain fully on course.

According to him, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, has duly obtained his nomination forms and successfully appeared before the screening panel constituted by the national leadership of the party.

All subsequent stages of the process will proceed seamlessly and in strict compliance with the PDP’s established guidelines.