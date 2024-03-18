Osun PDP to Tinubu: Caution Oyetola Now

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend warned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, to stop dropping the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disrupt governance in the state.

The party also warned that the state will open the can of worms on the former governor unless he stopped his disruptive activities. In a strongly worded statement by the party’s state Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi, the PDP accused the former governor of being a bad loser, who has continued to pursue a failed agenda to make Osun State ungovernable by dropping Mr President’s name to perpetrate political evil in the state.

Bisi lamented that the Minister has been dropping the President’s name to manipulate federal agencies to serve his selfish interest. The other time, Bisi said Oyetola hijacked SMEDAN SME programme to serve his own faction of the APC, even leaving out other APC members, giving Mr President a bad name.

He further explained that the Minister did the same on rice distribution, which he said allegedly took from NEMA, but which he shared to his faction against reaching out to the generality of Osun people as Mr President clearly preferred in line with the law.

“We learnt Oyetola has used the FCT DSS to threaten arrest of the spokesperson to the Osun State governor for performing his statutory duties of projecting and promoting Mr Governor.” Meanwhile, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the claim by the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, is endangering the peace of Osun as not only outlandish, but bogus.

Commenting on the development in Osogbo yesterday, APC Chairman in the state, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, said the PDP chairman in the state and all those who sat down to put the content together, simply cooked up a lie to suit their ‘satanic’ purpose.