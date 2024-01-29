Osun PDP To Oyetola: Don’t fail again at Marine Ministry as you failed in

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised Marine Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, to face his mandate at federal level so as not to repeat his records of failure as Osun State governor.

The party’s position was conveyed in a statement issued by the state Chairman of the party, Sunday Bisi. The statement called the attention of President Bola Tinubu to the disruptive conduct of the minister who not only abandoned his duty post in Abuja but is window shopping to take over other minister’s responsibilities. The party added that these were all in pursuance of an ambition already rejected by APC members in Osun State.

The statement reads: “While we are aware of the rejection of Oyetola’s candidacy within the badly factionalized Osun APC, we are shocked that the Minister is unaware of his violation of the electoral act by usurping the SMEDAN event as a launchpad for a dead on arrival 2026 political campaign. “Suffering from political isolation and deepening rejection of his comeback bid, the Minister is shamelessly sending out invitations to APC members to attend a SMEDAN event which to all intent and purpose is an apolitical gathering. “We are surprised that instead of the Minister