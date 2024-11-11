Osun PDP To APC: Stop Using COAS’ Death To Play Your ‘Usual Irresponsible Politics’

Share

The Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its immoral act of using the unfortunate loss of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to play its usual irresponsible politics.

This was as they said the party has become so rudderless that it now labels official support for a distinguished Osun professional by Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Ooni of Ife a misnomer.

The PDP in a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, on Monday, said the Osun APC criticism of Governor Ademola Adeleke is lame and unreasonable, noting it is utterly despicable that a main opposition party in the state will make the death of an illustrious son an avenue to launder its badly deflated image among the public in the desperate pursuit of power.

Hon. Bisi affirmed the great pain of the Adeleke-led PDP Government in the state over the loss of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, which informed the decision of Governor Adeleke to declare a three-day mourning period and travel to Abuja to visit the deceased family, calling on Osun APC to show some responsibility by recognising the huge loss that the demise of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja reflects not just for Osun state but the entire country.

“It is now clear to everyone in Osun and beyond that the Osun APC has lost it entirely to its desperation for power. Turning the unfortunate loss of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja to its politics is a low and as a party, we are shocked beyond marrow to see the Osun APC sunk into this level of absurdity,” Hon. Bisi noted in a statement.

“Lt. Gen. Lagbaja is a shining star for Osun and losing him suddenly is devastating, we never hoped that Osun APC would turn this shameless to contemplate using the pains of the people, especially the family of the late military chief, to revive its fading political fortunes.

“Contrary to the narrative of the APC, Governor Adeleke attended an event to support a successful young lawyer from the state, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi, opening a law office in Abuja on Thursday.

“The event had top Nigerians, including the Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan, Ojaja II, in attendance.

“Governor Adeleke visited the late Lagbaja family on Friday and returned home as against the lies of the Osun APC that he went on dancing. What the Osun APC stand to gain from fabricating lies, which not only disrespect the family of Lt. Lagbaja who are still reeling from the loss of their beloved son, but also attempt to drag the respected stool of Ooni of Ife to the mud.

“We want to caution the Osun APC to note that politics should not take consideration over life because that is what they just did. While the Osun APC may not mourn the demise of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, it should at least pretend, and not insult the collective intelligence of the people with the odious criticism.”

