Osun PDP Summons Stakeholders Over Vote Of No Confidence In Key Leaders

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has moved to quell rising tension within its Ife Federal Constituency chapter following a reported vote of no confidence passed on two of its top leaders.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party cautioned members against actions that could deepen internal divisions, urging them to resolve grievances through established party mechanisms rather than public declarations.

At the centre of the crisis are Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi and Prof. Wale Oladipo, a Board of Trustees member and former National Secretary of the PDP. Both are considered influential figures in Ife politics, and attempts to discredit them have raised concerns over cracks in the party’s structure.

Describing Adewusi and Oladipo as “critical pillars of our party,” the Osun PDP warned members to respect their positions. State Chairman Hon. Sunday Bisi said the party would not tolerate moves to undermine its authority or disregard internal rules.

To address the situation, the state leadership has summoned stakeholders for a peace meeting, positioning itself as mediator to avert a broader political fallout.

“The PDP is governed by laws, guidelines, and established processes. Every member is expected to conduct themselves accordingly,” the statement read, urging all parties in Ifeland to “sheath their swords and embrace peace.”