Osun PDP Reps Reject Guber Primaries

Members of the Osun State caucus in the House of Representatives have accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of political brigandage and formally disowned the purported governorship primaries allegedly conducted in Osun state under his influence.

In a statement, the six members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party; Rep. Bamidele Salam, Mudashiru Lukman Alani, Akanni Clement Ademola, Hon. Adewale Moruf Adebayo, Adetunji Abidemi Olusoji, and Oladebo Lanre Omoleye, expressed disappointment in the Oyo State Governor and demanded that he desist from any further action capable of threatening the peace of Osun state or destabilising its political atmosphere.

The lawmakers condemned what they described as a “purported governorship primaries,” allegedly orchestrated with “thugs and political jobbers” imported from Ibadan, Oyo state, by Governor Makinde.

They said the development portrays Governor Makinde as “a treacherous character whose desperation for regional political influence has pushed him into untoward conducts.”