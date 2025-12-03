…Accuse Makinde Of Political Brigandage

The members of the Osun State caucus in the House of Representatives have accused Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, of political brigandage and formally disowned the purported governorship primaries allegedly conducted in Osun state under his influence.

In a statement issued by six members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rep. Bamidele Salam, Hon. Mudashiru Lukman Alani, Hon. Akanni Clement Ademola, Hon. Adewale Moruf Adebayo, Hon. Adetunji Abidemi Olusoji, and Hon. Oladebo Lanre Omoleye, on Wednesday, the caucus expressed disappointment in the Oyo State governor and demanded that he desist from any further action capable of threatening the peace of Osun state or destabilising its political atmosphere.

The lawmakers condemned what they described as a “Purported governorship primaries,” allegedly orchestrated with “thugs and political jobbers” imported from Ibadan, Oyo state, by Governor Makinde.

They said the development portrays Governor Makinde as “a treacherous character whose desperation for regional political influence has pushed him into untoward conducts.”

Reiterating their displeasure, the caucus urged the governor to refrain from “any further action that could threaten the peace of Osun State or destabilise its political atmosphere.”

According to the lawmakers, “It is laughable that the Oyo State governor does not understand, or chooses to ignore, the fact that the PDP has laid down procedures for the conduct of primaries, which include elections of ward ad-hoc delegates and national delegates without which no valid primaries can be conducted.

“We unequivocally reject the fraudulent conduct of a purported primary, which threw up one Adebayo Adedamola Fryo as the PDP candidate in the 2026 elections.

“We equally warn the said Fryo not to parade himself as such a candidate of our party as such will be tantamount to a criminal impersonation and an attempt to provoke the peaceful and law abiding leaders and members of the PDP in Osun state.

“While noting the avoidable mess that Governor Makinde’s blind ambition and political immaturity has thrown the party in the last few weeks, we advise the Governor to learn from a Yoruba proverb, which advised that a man accused of being a thief does not go near the villagers chickens pretending to be dancing in a nighttime.

“The governor should stop laying credence to those who have accused him of being a serial traitor and power-monger.

“If Governor Makinde has successfully suppressed all voices of decency in his own chapter of the PDP, he should not attempt to export such impunity, recklessness and sham to Osun State, which has a decent sitting governor who carries everyone along in major decision-making,” they said.

Reiterating their roles as party leaders and national stakeholders, the lawmakers affirmed their commitment to upholding the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act.

They called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “discard the phoney results” of the alleged primaries and adhere strictly to the PDP Constitution and the Electoral Act in selecting candidates.