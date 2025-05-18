Osun PDP Replies Basiru, Says Adeleke Never Sacked Any Worker

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has once again dismissed claims by Senator Ajibola Basiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding the alleged sack of civil servants by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

In a statement issued by the Osun PDP media office and signed by the party chairman, Sunday Bisi, the PDP described Basiru’s remarks as “crocodile tears from a sore loser,” insisting that Governor Adeleke never sacked any legally employed worker.

The party maintained that the Osun civil service operates under established legal frameworks and cannot be manipulated for political gain.

It further alleged that numerous APC loyalists were unlawfully absorbed into the state workforce during the twilight of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration, in what it described as a political trap for the incoming PDP government.

Condemning what it termed a “desperate attempt” by the embattled APC governorship hopeful to legitimize the last-minute employment spree, the PDP said all due process was ignored in what was clearly a politically motivated move.

“Senator Basiru’s attempt to castigate Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration is futile. The good people of Osun, who voted out the APC, are fully aware of the deceit hidden in that last-minute employment charade,” the statement read.

“It is indeed laughable that an APC government, which neglected workers’ welfare for years — failing to employ or conduct statutory promotions — suddenly began distributing civil service slots after losing the 2022 election. Clearly, this was not governance but an act of desperation.”

The PDP urged Osun residents to remember the hardship endured under the previous APC administration, including over 30 months of unpaid salaries, delayed promotions, and a demoralized workforce.

The party noted that many of these issues were only addressed under Governor Adeleke’s tenure, with the regularization of promotions and restoration of benefits.

“It is unfortunate that those who presided over such a dark era in Osun’s civil service now seek to distract a genuinely empathetic administration with baseless accusations,” the party stated.

Reaffirming Governor Adeleke’s commitment to merit-based recruitment, the PDP assured the public that any future employment into the civil service would follow due process, unlike the irregularities it claims characterized the APC’s final days in power.

Share