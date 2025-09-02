Osun PDP Passes Vote Of No Confidence On D’Gov, Ex-Nat’l Secretary

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ife Federal Constituency have passed a vote of no confidence on Osun State Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi; former National Secretary of the party, Wale Oladipo; and PDP Chairman in Ife East Local Government, Olasunkanmi Makinde, over alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was reached at a meeting held Monday at a Senatorial leader’s residence in Ile-Ife, where party members expressed concerns that the actions of the three leaders could threaten the PDP’s chances in Ifeland.

A communiqué signed by 39 members of the party, including the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, and Commissioner for Inter-party Affairs, Biyi Odunlade, accused the leaders of fraternizing with Bimbo Ajilesoro, a House of Representatives member who defected from the PDP.

The communiqué stated: that the party condemns Ajilesoro’s defection and his alleged continued influence in PDP affairs, that Makinde allegedly invited thugs to a constituency meeting at the instance of Oladipo, which was initially planned to be held at the Deputy Governor’s residence, that loyal members who distanced themselves from Ajilesoro are being victimized and removed from party and government positions and that local party meetings in Ife East have been suspended, weakening grassroots mobilization.

The party resolved that Adewusi, Oladipo, and Makinde’s actions amount to anti-party activities and thus passed a vote of no confidence on them.

In response, Prof. Wale Oladipo dismissed the development, describing those behind the resolution as “jesters.”

“We are all Ifes. How will an Ife man enter your premises, especially if it’s a public place, and you chase him away? They are just joking. Most of them are not even party members and don’t know the law,” Oladipo said.

“As a former National Secretary, only the NEC can take action concerning me. Secondly, the Deputy Governor is the number two citizen of the state. His responsibility is to unite everyone, including those who have left, and bring them back.”