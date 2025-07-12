Osun PDP Leadership Passes Vote Of Confidence On Adeleke

The Osun State leadership caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ademola Adeleke, declaring unanimous support for any political decision he may take amid growing speculations about a possible defection.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the caucus praised Governor Adeleke’s performance and leadership style, mandating him to continue consultations with stakeholders both within and outside the state.

The meeting, held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, had in attendance representatives from all segments of the party and government. These included members of the National and State Assemblies, the State Executive Council, party leadership, Special Advisers’ Forum, the elders’ caucus, and the leadership of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun chapter.

Following a briefing from the governor and extensive deliberations, the meeting issued a communiqué resolving to stand firmly with Adeleke, stating clearly: “We will follow him wherever he goes.”

The communiqué acknowledged that while the governor is still consulting on his next course of action, the caucus fully backs him and will align with his eventual decision.

Those in attendance included Governor Ademola Adeleke; Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi; Deputy Senate Minority Leader Senator Lere Oyewumi; House of Representatives members Bamidele Sallam, Clement Olohunwa, and Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro; Modupeola Adeleke; PDP South-West Vice Chairman Engr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe; Osun PDP Chairman Sunday Bisi; Speaker of the House Adewale Egbedun; Deputy Speaker Ireyode Oyewusi; Secretary to the State Government Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff Kazeem Akinleye; former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Senator Oluwole Alabi; Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo; Alhaji Fatai Akinbade; Lasun Yusuf; Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo; ALGON Chairman Sarafadeen Awotunde; Special Adviser on Politics Muniru Raji; SUBEB Chairman Ibukun Fadipe; and PDP State Secretary Bola Ajao.