July 24, 2025
Osun PDP Lawmakers Dispel Alleged Defection Plan To APC

Following speculations of imminent defection into the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, members of the State House of Assembly yesterday dispelled the news as mere rumour.

The lawmakers also disclosed their resolve to stay in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and by Governor Ademola Adeleke, in whom they passed a vote of confidence.

Addressing journalists at the parliament, the Speaker of the House, Adewale Egbedun, said no matter the billions of naira the opposition party may use to tempt members of the Assembly, none of the 25 PDP members would join the party.

According to him, “the 25 members of the Osun State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party are united, loyal and fully committed to the government of Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke and to the party that brought us here which is the PDP.

