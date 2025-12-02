Osun PDP Guber Primary’ll No Longer Hold Tomorrow-Chairman

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, may no longer seek the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2026 gubernatorial election as the State chapter of the party has announced the suspension of its governorship primary scheduled for December 2, 2025, due to the unresolved crisis rocking the party’s national leadership.

Speaking in Osogbo on Monday, the State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Sunday Bisi, said the ongoing suspension and counter-suspension of top national officers who are statutorily central to the conduct of congresses, primaries and the transmission of candidate’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), created a level of uncertainty that directly affected the planned schedule.

“This crisis reached a point where the statutory ad-hoc ward and local government congresses scheduled for November 24th and 29th respectively, could not hold.

These are the very congresses where delegates to the primaries are elected. As you are all aware, the issues leading to these disruptions are presently before various courts across the country.

“In the light of the foregoing, it has become inevitable, indeed unavoidable, that the PDP governorship primaries earlier slated for Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, can no longer hold as scheduled.

It is equally important to restate, for the record, that Governor Ademola Adeleke remains the sole aspirant who purchased, submitted, and was duly screened in line with the party’s official timetable.

“However, because of the internal crisis rocking the national leadership of our party, the information at my disposal is that Governor Ademola Adeleke may no longer be interested in seeking the nomination of the PDP for the 2026 Osun Gubernatorial Election, except a resolution recognized by INEC is reached within the INEC timeline”, Bisi said.

He noted further that while the conduct of primaries lies with the national secretariat, the state leadership deemed it necessary to keep party members and the people of the state informed about these developments in the spirit of transparency.