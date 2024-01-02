Osun PDP Chief: Nigeria on path to greatness

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief in Osun State, Dotun Babayemi, has urged Nigerians to have faith and renewed hope that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges. Babayemi, in his new year message yesterday in Osogbo assured the people that the country was on its path to greatness.

He said for Nigeria to achieve greatness, citizens must redouble their efforts, particularly on things that could turn it around for good. “Let us be rest assured that Osun, our state, shall continue to progress, and our country, Nigeria, shall equally continue to be counted among the best in the world.”