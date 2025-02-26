Osun PDP Chairman Sues IGP Over Planned Arrest

Share

The Chairman of Osun State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Bisi, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State to prevent his alleged unlawful arrest by the Nigeria Police.

In a lawsuit on Wednesday, Bisi described the planned arrest as a violation of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

The Osun PDP chairman also labelled it an “abuse of the coercive powers” entrusted to the police and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

According to the suit: “The plan by the IGP to arrest the Osun PDP boss is designed to molest and punish him for opposing the IGP’s unethical partisan engagements against the Peoples Democratic Party in the ongoing political tussle in the state and for encouraging his party and members to participate in the just-concluded local government election in Osun State, contrary to the purported security advice given by the IGP to stop the eventually peaceful election.”

The elections proceeded despite a security advisory from the IGP, which Bisi claimed was intended to counter court rulings mandating the polls.

He insisted that both the Court of Appeal and the Osun State High Court had previously ordered the elections to fill council vacancies.

Bisi stated that his decision to follow court orders rather than the IGP’s advisory led to the peaceful conduct of the elections, contradicting the IGP’s warnings and allegedly motivating the arrest plan.

The PDP chairman has asked the court for an injunction to restrain the IGP and his agents from proceeding with the alleged arrest, insisting it is politically motivated and unjustified.

