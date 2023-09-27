Osun PDP Carpets APC Over State Finances Criticism

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its criticism of the state’s finances, clarifying that Governor Adeleke has been sustainably managing the state economy and finances.

This clarification is coming hours after the opposition party in the state had accused Governor Adeleke of mismanaging and messing up with the state finances

The ruling Party in a Statement by the Chairman Hon Sunday Bisi said “A governor who inherited over N500 billion debt and is still paying salaries, pension debt and delivering on major projects cannot be accused of running the state aground. Anybody making such allegations is likely financially illiterate.

“Osun state inherited from the APC government was financially wrecked. Yet, Governor Adeleke manages to pay monthly salaries without default to date. He has paid over N17 billion naira from inherited N56 billion naira debt. He is paying half salary debt instalmentally.

” The Governor has constructed over 50 kilometers of roads. Several bridges and channelization projects have been completed. Free medical surgeries are being held with over 50, 000 beneficiaries.

” Osun’s financial management model is superbly sound. All over the country, people are asking how Governor Adeleke is so smartly governing despite the financial liabilities. The record of the administration in financial prudence is astounding.

” For us in PDP, we believe APC leadership is suffering from an undiagnosed political ailment that has destroyed its soul. It is reprehensible for a party that plunged the state into avoidable debt cumulatively close to N100 billion to accuse the successor party of a misdemeanor.

” In saner climes, APC and its jobless and frustrated hatchet writer will by now have quitted partisan politics. By now, they should be facing a probe for destroying a buoyant state economy handed over to the APC 12 or so years ago.

” Governor Adeleke is however more concerned about stabilizing the ship of state. He rejected the possibility of probing those who plunged the state into current debt, choosing instead to salvage the state finance and economy”, Hon Bisi noted in the press statement.

He warned APC to desist from its lies so as not to force the PDP government to revisit its policy on the book of the past, adding that ” looters of yesterday risk being unmasked to face the consequences of their maladministration”