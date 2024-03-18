Osun: PDP, APC In War Of Words Over Renovation Of Govt House

The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has berated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Lawal over his comment on the renovation of the government house in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

New Telegraph recalls that the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke had on Saturday opened the government house after the completion of its renovation.

However, after the official opening of the renovated government house, APC had accused the state Governor of being a perpetual expert in the employment of misplaced priority to run his infamous administration.

The Osun State chairman of the APC, Tajudeen Lawal, said it was unfortunate that the Governor could be involved in flaunting the Government House rehabilitated with N1bn in this austere period and when Osun state has been declared the corporate headquarters of poverty in Yorubaland.

Lawal wondered how such showcasing of the N1bn rehabilitated Government House should attract the priority of a governor who has not deemed it fit to provide palliatives to the people of the state to ameliorate their suffering.

The state APC chairman explained that it was shocking that despite the huge revenue that came the way of the government of the state, there is little or nothing to show for it in the state in terms of physical infrastructure.

He stated that it is disheartening that a governor could resort to the digging of a gutter when the house is on fire.

Reacting, PDP Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi, described the statement credited to the Lawal-led APC faction as unbridled afront of the collective intelligence of the well-enlightened people of Osun State, who are still spoiling for further punishments against the inglorious pilfering of public asset by stalwarts of the APC.

“Granted that Lawal and his conquered hirelings in the APC are in shock over the level of upgrade and innovations in the State Government House, we expected that it would have served the looters better if they had opted for the silence button, instead of classless grumblings over the patriotic efforts of His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke in bringing the state assets up to speed of modernity and dignity befitting of cradle of Yoruba race.”

“APC as a regressive party populated by known thieves in the context of the renovated government asset was just bringing its shamelessness again to the fore by having the guts of any finger of objection to bringing the State House back to life after the edifice was set for desolate with reckless looting of almost all the interior fittings by APC officials, without any iota of consideration of the cost implications on the already mismanaged economy by the prodigal son in chief, Gboyega Oyetola.”

“APC statement about the Government House renovation has shown that Lawal and his faction of mourners are still grieving about the rejection of their discredited party by the Osun people. They have since their woeful loss resort to wailing and craving for attention and public sympathy they’ve lost long ago with no remedy in sight”