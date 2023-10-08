Osun PDP, APC In Verbal War Over Adeleke’s Conduct At ‘Ipade Imole’

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have traded words over the decision of the state government to go ahead with the maiden edition of the senatorial town all meeting tagged ‘Ipade Imole’.

APC accused the state governor, Ademola Adeleke of comfortably holding a programme while residents of the state were being killed in the communal clash between Ifon and Ilobu communities.

A statement by the state APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal in Osogbo yesterday, maintained that the manner the Ipade Imole programme was handled on Thursday was crude.

According to Lawal in the statement, “Governor Ademola Adeleke lacks empathy. I wonder why the governor was seemingly comfortable holding such a programme amidst singing and cracking of jokes while the lives of innocent souls were being cut short in the lingering communal clash between the people of Ifon-Osun and Ilobu about five kilometres away from the venue.

“The time-wasting Ipade Imole which ran for several hours where Adeleke talked much without substance afforded the people of the state a golden opportunity to discover that the governor is not only an expert in dancing but he is an unrivalled political comedian who trivializes serious matters affecting the state for lack of not knowing what to do, how to do it and when to do same.

“I also observed that apart from the fact that Adeleke was superfluous and empty yesterday, the whole exercise turned out to be a tirade whereby the governor was openly demanding to be clapped for by his burdened and embarrassed audience.”

Lawal stated that never in the history of the state has any governor had such a poor showing in public engagement.

“Based on the verifiable poor scorecard of Governor Adeleke, it will not be out of tune to state that the unsuspecting people of Osun State have unwittingly entered a proverbial one-chance vehicle with Adeleke in the driver’s seat.

“Adeleke and his political co-travellers could be likened to metaphorical bandits who successfully snatched a vehicle key from its rightful owner but without the required skill to start the vehicle’s engine let alone move it.

“Whatever the political firmament of the state may be today, there is a solace in the fact that it is a passing phase”, Lawal stated.

Responding, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Sunday Bisi, described the APC as shameful, advising the APC Chairman to desist from constantly embarrassing the state with his rudderless opinion about governance.

He said, “Governor Adeleke’s remarks at the meeting on the communal crisis in the Ifon-Ilobu area shed light on the depth of concern he holds for the affected communities. He immediately called a meeting with the two communities.

“His empathy and visible commitment to addressing the concerns of the people have struck a chord with those looking for genuine and compassionate leadership.

“This level of compassion, understanding and action should be expected from political leaders. However, it appears that the APC Chairman consistently falls short, disregarding the gravity of such issues and indulging in a brash display of politics devoid of shame.

“The actions and statements emerging from APC have constantly shown why the Osun people rejected them across the state.

“Despite being a dominant force in the state for 12 years, APC’s inability to adapt to a role outside of power has drawn scrutiny. This transition from governance to opposition seems to have left the APC struggling to effectively engage with the public. Thereby amplifying their rudderless nature”

“It is embarrassing that a party with a history of leading the state has not effectively played its role as a constructive opposition. Attempting to talk about public engagement after a prolonged period of governing in secrecy only amplifies this embarrassment.”