Osun Partners Firm On Housing, Infrastructure, Economic Devt

The Osun State Government has forged a partnership with a Lagos based firm, Smart City Plc to foster innovation, economic development and improved quality of life for the people of the state.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo on Monday, Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to that effect was signed last week in Lagos.

According to him, the move forms part of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s industrialisation drive and that it is also aimed at fostering investment in infrastructure, technology ecosystem, health, education, agriculture, commerce and industry.

The commissioner in the statement made available to New Telegraph stated that it is also aimed at bringing economic stability and development for all the citizens of the state when operational.

Rev. Jenyo stated that “The execution ( of the MoU) is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) driven model with policy backing from the Osun State Government and private sector, led by Smart City Plc.”

While appreciating government agencies who joined hands to bring the project into light, the commissioner expressed the delight that the project would further enhance the progress and development of the state.

The Chairman of Smart City Plc, Sir Demola Aladekomo who personally signed on behalf of his company asserted that the time was ripe to turn the lofty idea to reality.

The project which is located at the Living Spring Free Trade Zone is expected to create affordable housing scheme for salary earners and over 100,000 direct employment opportunities for job-seekers.

Apart from revenue generation, the arrangement will also put Osun State on a global map, which will further facilitate World Foreign Direct Investment into the State.

