Osun/Oyo Boundary: Oluwo Asks Tinubu To Set Up Unbiased Committee

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to constitute an unbiased, independent committee of enquiry on the Iwo axis of the Osun and Oyo boundary dispute.

Oluwo disclosed that there are indicators of compromise to cede part of Osun State in the Iwo axis to Lagelu of Oyo State, a situation he said may trigger another civil unrest in the affected villages.

Oluwo further appealed to President Tinubu to exercise precautionary power by subjecting the committee findings to a powerful, objective and independent body.

He stated that urgent steps become necessary to avert the looming crisis between the two ancient states.

Oluwo alleged complicity in the clandestine plan to steal the ancestral birth rights of the people of Iwoland, saying it will be difficult to console people whose ancestral land, houses, government facilities such as hospitals, schools, voting rights, etc, are hijacked by a compromised committee.

A statement released by Oluwo and made available to newsmen through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “As a responsible father to the sons and daughters of Iwoland, I will find it extremely difficult to console those the victims of cheating, who lose their husbands and wives to illegal attacks of land grabbers, those whose their ancestral lands, houses farm produce, government facilities are hijacked by a compromise individuals”

“Last April, three people were killed by land grabbers from Offa and Lagelu. The family of casualties and residents of the affected villages in Iwoland intended a reprisal attack.

“When they came to me, I restrained them and cautioned them to be civil by approaching a competent court of law. Equally, I assured them of an objective report from the National Boundary Commission. They listened and yielded”

“The indicators showed that all historical documents and evidence received from Osun State were misplaced. If documents are missing, the committee has the right to call for other copies from us.

“The report from the committee set up by the commission is not favourable to these innocent people who are the original owners of the land and are victims of land grabbers from the Offa and Lagelu axis of Ibadan. As a father to these victims, how will I console them?”

“The people of Iwo are the landlords of the affected villages. They have their schools, hospitals and all other public facilities and voting units bearing Osun. It will be a national treason to force them to another state ”

“I consider it imperative to call the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up an unbiased, powerful and objective independent body of enquiries to re-examine or conduct fresh findings on the original owners of the disputed villages”

“The relatively peaceful states of Osun and Oyo should not be thrown into chaos by those who knew nothing about the history of the land. Iwo remains a law-abiding and harmonious city. I have strong assurance in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to promptly intervene and to sustain the peace in the affected villages ”

“I extend my urgent appeal to the Executive Governor of Osun State to investigate and monitor the committee report before it is released. The earlier the objective findings are demanded, the better for the state. Osun’s ancestral heritage should not be stolen. Citizenship should be by will, not by force ”

“Equally, the security operatives, most especially the DSS, are enjoined to investigate the activities of the committee to unveil the truth.