Osun: Over 50,000 Residents Benefit From IMOLE Free Surgical Outreach

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adekeke has said over 50,000 residents of the State have benefited from the IMOLE Free Surgical and Medical Outreach programme.

Adeleke disclosed this on Tuesday during the flags-off of the 4th ‘Imole’ free surgical and medical outreach held at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo.

He said that despite economic challenges, his government has been able to fulfil its electoral promise of delivering good health services to the people of Osun.

According to him, “We are committed to delivering on this promise. We are pursuing this goal with determination and focus.

“From the inception of this administration, this program has provided life-changing care to over 50,000 people. Many of these individuals could not afford treatment and lived with their conditions for years.

“This initiative has become a lifeline for the masses. It provides fast and accessible medical and surgical care to those in need. Public feedback shows that people eagerly await each new round of this programme.

He said “We have achieved remarkable milestones in the health sector. We have strengthened primary healthcare, which is closest to the people. Over 200 primary health centres have been upgraded with 24-hour power and water supply.

“Our state was recently rated the best in the South West for health governance and leadership by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. This success is a result of our commitment and strategic planning.

“We have also improved the conditions of health workers. Competitive remuneration has reduced the trend of workers leaving the state. I thank our health workforce for their dedication and assure you of continued support.

“This edition of the IMOLE Outreach will hold in six zones: Osogbo, Ilesa, Iwo, Ikirun, Ife, and Ede. I encourage our people to take advantage of this programme. Medical experts in various specialities are ready to attend to your needs.

“With great honour, I hereby flag off the 4th ‘Imole’ Free Surgical and Medical Outreach. May this programme continue to bless the good people of Osun State.

Speaking, the Coordinator of ‘Imole’ Medical and Surgical Outreach, and Permanent Secretary, of the State Ministry of Health, Dr Isiaka Adekunle said the outreach has incorporated additional health interventions without leaving any of the interventions of the previous episodes i.e. Dental services, Cervical cancer screening and Breast examination to rule out breast cancer.

Dr. Adekunle hinted that the Medical outreach programme has treated many people with various diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, malaria, cough, arthritis and other medical diseases.

He stated that Surgical operations carried out by the outreach have helped in the removal of hernias, hydroceles and various lumps.

He said other ophthalmologists such as Cataract and pterygium operation, distribution of reading glasses and other eye treatments. Dental Scaling and polishing, tooth extraction and general dental examination were also done.

Some of the beneficial who spoke to newsmen after the programme expressed happiness just as they applauded the Governor for delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

