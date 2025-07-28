Osun Osogbo: Why We Want to Hold Special Prayers for Nigeria, Tinubu – Traditionalists

The Ancient Religious Societies of African Descendants International Council (ARSADIC) says it will hold a unique prayer session for the country and President Bola Tinubu during this year’s Osun Osogbo festival.

The President of ARSADIC, Chief Ifagbenusola Atanda, made the disclosure in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja. Atanda said the prayer would hold on August 8 at the peak of the 14-day annual Osun Osogbo festival.

According to him, Nigeria and its leaders deserve support through prayers at all times, especially during occasions like the Osun Osogbo festival when the deity visits to bless her children. Atanda said members of the council had been summoned to deliberate on the special prayer session, ahead of this year’s edition of the annual festival.

He said ARSADIC, which had been a platform for indigenous African spirituality since its creation in 1795, would not shirk its responsibility to play its spiritual mandate during events like the annual Osun Osogbo festival.

He recalled that the Osun Osogbo sacred groove, where numerous impactful and spiritual activities usually take place during the grand finale, was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2005.