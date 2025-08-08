Osun-Osogbo: Release Osun LG Funds To State Government, Ataoja Urges Tinubu

…We’ll Reward You with Millions of Votes

The Ataoja of Osogbo Land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Larooye II, has made a powerful public appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging the immediate release of the withheld Local Government allocations meant for Osun State.

Speaking at the grand finale of the Osun Osogbo Festival 2025, the respected monarch warned that the ongoing financial blockade is hindering development, destabilising grassroots governance, and inflicting hardship on ordinary citizens across all 30 Local Government Areas.

Despite an Appeal Court sitting in Akure having issued two separate judgments over five months, the LG allocation has been withheld.

With these rulings, Osun State has been denied access to federal allocations for all 30 Local Government Areas for over five months—crippling service delivery, infrastructure projects, and livelihoods throughout the state.

Oba Olanipekun emphasised that Osun should not be singled out for politically motivated punishment under a democratic government. He noted that the hardship affects citizens across party lines and all communities in the state.

“This is not about politics; this is about people. The suffering is real, the hardship visible, and the delay unjustifiable. Osun must not be punished while other states receive their constitutional entitlements,” he declared.

The monarch also stated that the irony was that President Tinubu himself was once a victim of similar injustice.

“Mr. President experienced this very injustice in Lagos. It was condemned then, and it must be condemned now. History must not repeat itself under your watch.”

He praised Governor Ademola Adeleke’s achievements despite adversity, pointing to road projects, community initiatives, and pro-people governance as evidence of what can be accomplished when states receive proper funding.

“The progress Governor Adeleke is making is unparalleled, yet this momentum is being stifled by a politically motivated financial blockade. If Osun receives its rightful funds, we will continue to grow—and we will remember who stood by us.”

Oba Olanipekun declared that the people of Osun, led by their traditional rulers, are prepared to deliver massive electoral support for President Tinubu in 2027, provided justice is done now.

“We will deliver over one million votes, but only if fairness prevails. Let governance, not politics, guide this administration’s decisions.”

He called on the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers to lead an official delegation to Abuja to present the united voice of the Osun people.

“We are ready to speak truth to power. Osun is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, but that hope must be real for our people. Enough is enough.”

The Ataoja concluded by expressing gratitude to development partners, cultural stakeholders, and visitors—both local and international—for supporting Osun in preserving its heritage and advocating for economic justice.