Osun-Osogbo: Harness Cultural Festivals For Tourism Growth – OPC Leader

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has called on governments in the South-West to prioritise the development of historical and cultural sites into world-class tourism destinations, using festivals such as the Osun-Osogbo celebration as strategic platforms for global promotion.

Speaking at the 2025 Osun-Osogbo Festival, the leader of the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, commended the rich heritage of the Yoruba people and stressed the need to integrate cultural preservation with economic development through tourism.

The OPC leader noted that the festival not only boosts tourism but also strengthens unity among participants, regardless of social, economic, political, or religious differences.

“This festival is a testament to the resilience and beauty of Nigerian culture. It preserves our ancestral legacy while fostering unity, peace, and progress among our people,” he said.

Calling for a strategic approach to cultural tourism, the OPC leader listed several untapped destinations across the South-West that could be developed into world-class attractions.

He cited Ile-Ife’s Oodua Grove, Oranmiyan Grove, and historical palaces; the Oyo Empire’s heritage sites; Oke Ibadan in Oyo State; Olumo Rock in Ogun State; Idanre Hills in Ondo State; and Oke Erinmo in Osun State as examples of sites that could rival global tourist hotspots if properly harnessed.

“In Asia and Europe, governments fund cultural festivals generously. Oil and gas will dry up one day, but if we invest in tourism now, it will yield benefits forever,” he stressed.

He urged state ministries of tourism and culture to create a coordinated strategy for developing these sites, building supporting infrastructure, ensuring adequate security, and actively promoting them to international audiences.

Welcoming dignitaries, the OPC leader paid special tribute to the host monarch, the Ataoja of Osogbo land, His Royal Majesty Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun (Laaroye II), alongside other traditional rulers present.

He thanked OPC members for their commitment to preserving Yoruba identity, saying their sacrifices keep alive the cultural ideals the festival represents.

“The annual Osun-Osogbo festival is a remarkable celebration of our rich heritage, vibrant traditions, and the enduring spirit of the Yoruba people. Through the Olokun Festival Foundation, we will continue to promote our culture and tradition so the Yoruba race regains its pride of place globally,” he said.

The Osun-Osogbo festival, held annually in August, honours the goddess of fertility, Osun, and is believed to have a history spanning over 700 years. It features a two-week programme of cultural events, culminating in a grand procession to the sacred grove led by the Ataoja of Osogbo.

The OPC leader called for all Nigerians to embrace the festival’s spirit of cultural pride, unity, and heritage preservation.

“Let us honour our ancestors, celebrate our culture, and commit to the continuous development and promotion of Nigerian heritage. May the 2025 Osun-Osogbo Festival be a resounding success,” he said.

-Male Priest Carries Sacred Calabash At Osun-Osogbo Festival

Meanwhile, there was a little adjustment to the proceedings of this year’s annual Osun-Osogbo Cultural Festival as a male carried the symbolic white calabash called ‘Igba Osun’, a duty usually performed by a votary maid.

The Arugba Osun role is played by a female virgin from the royal family in the town that must have been chosen by the Ifa oracle.

Alimot Osunbunmi was recently selected as the new Arugba Osun to replace Osuntomi Ewatomilola, who performed the duty for about 12 years.

Sources close to Ile Osun, located inside the Ataoja’s palace, who craved anonymity, however, told said that the Osun Chief Priest, identified simply as Adesina, carried the calabash rather than giving it to Osunbunmi, who was performing the duty for the first time.

When the procession that accompanied Arugba arrived at Osun grove, Adesina was the one who carried the calabash, while Osunbunmi walked in front of them.

It could not be immediately ascertained why the votary maid did not carry the calabash, as it is usually done.

But a traditionalist, Olawale Osunfemi, while explaining the possible cause, said, “It is not unusual. The likely reason may be due to the strength of the new Arugba.

“She is still a kid. Most probably, her strength could not cope with the weight of items for sacrifice to the river goddess that are put in the calabash.”