Osun: Omoluabi Caucus Drags Oyetola’s Aide To DSS, Police

…I’ve no history of political violence- Omipidan

The crisis rocking the major opposition party in Osun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new dimension on Wednesday as a caucus within the party, the Omoluabi Progressives Congress reported the media aide to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gbenga Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan to security agencies over alleged threat to life.

The group had asked the Department of State Security (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to thoroughly investigate comments made by Omipidan, which according to them posed a security threat to the immediate-past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Recall that over the weekend, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola’s spokesperson, allegedly warned that Aregbesola might not withstand their onslaught when the time comes.

Reacting on Monday, the Omoluabi Progressives Caucus (OPC), a group loyal to Aregbesola, accused Omipidan and others of attempting to silence their leader.

However, the organising and publicity secretary of the Omoluabi Progressives, Abosede Oluwaseun, while speaking on the development said the caucus is worried about the comments made by the former governor’s spokesperson, urging the security agencies to investigate the motive behind the statement in one of Omipidan’s articles released last Friday.

The caucus reiterated that it will continue to take steps to guarantee the safety and security of its members, urging law enforcement agents to wade in and probe the situation.

The statement reads, “The Omoluabi Progressive Caucus wishes to inform the press and the public that we have officially submitted a petition to the Department of State Security, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps regarding recent threats made against our grand patron, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“In the petition addressed to the Director of the Department of State Security, Osun Command, we expressed serious concerns about statements made by Mr Ismail Omipidan, spokesperson for the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola. Mr. Omipidan’s remarks, as quoted in a widely circulated article, implied a potential threat to the life of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“As representatives of the Omoluabi Progressive Caucus, we take the safety and security of our members and leaders very seriously. We cannot ignore any statement or action that may jeopardize the well-being of individuals within our community.”

Therefore, we have urged the security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into Mr Omipidan’s statements and to invite him for questioning regarding his intent behind the remarks. We believe that such clarification is necessary to ensure the peace and security of our state and to prevent any further escalation of tensions.

Ismail Omipidan, spokesperson to the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, had described the statement by the Omoluabi Caucus, linking him to an alleged threat to the life of former Interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as malicious and unguarded.

Omipidan, who said he has no history of political violence however, little, further said all those who sat down to put the statement together before Abosede Oluwaseun appended his signature needed to have their heads thoroughly examined to ascertain their mental health.

He said, “Only an unstable mind and character would accuse a person of my standing, who in the last two decades has no any record of political violence of an alleged threat to the life of a former governor, a former minister.

“As a journalist, my records of service in all the states that I have practised are open books. Those accusing me are only trying to dress me in a borrowed robe. They know those who are in the habit of using extrajudicial means by deploying non-state actors to deal mercilessly with perceived opponents.

“If this strategy is aimed at preventing me from pressing charges against Osun Defender and its reporters for lying against me, it has failed. I will press charges. It is going to be a long battle, but I am prepared for it in Sha Allah.

“Finally, let me enjoin security operatives to be on the alert because my accusers might be the ones actually plotting something sinister against themselves and might just be looking for an alibi,” Omipidan added.